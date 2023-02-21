Recall Roundup: Starbucks bottled drinks, Target candy, other recalls to know

Here are the recalls you should know about from the week of Feb. 13, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between Feb. 13 and Feb. 16, 2023. Recalls are ordered from the oldest announcement date to the most recent announcement date.

Food and drug recalls

Starbucks vanilla frappuccino coffee drinks

Over 300,000 bottles of the packaged Starbucks vanilla frappuccino coffee drink have been recalled due to a potential foreign object hazard.

As of Monday, Feb. 20, PepsiCo Inc. has voluntarily recalled 302,400 units of the vanilla Starbucks frappuccino coffee drinks because glass may be inside the bottles.

According to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company initially recalled 25,200 cases (12 bottles per case) on Jan. 23 due to a potential foreign object hazard.

The notice does not state if there have been any injuries or incidents reported in connection with the recall.

Recalled product information:

Product name Starbucks frappuccino vanilla chilled coffee drink Size 13.7 oz UPC 0 12000-81331 3 Expiration dates MAR 08 23; MAY 29 23; JUN 04 23; JUN 10, 23

The FDA says this is a Class II recall, which means, “use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the agency’s website.

Consumers with questions can call 1-800-211-8307.

Product photos:

The FDA did not provide an image with the recall notice. This is a generic photo of the vanilla flavor Starbucks frappuccino drink for reference.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: A view of Starbucks Frappaccino during Fall 2011 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center on February 16, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for IMG) (2011 Getty Images)

Wismettac Asian Foods Inc. spice seasoning

Wismettac Asian Foods Inc. is recalling their Shirakiku brand spice seasoning products due to an undeclared allergen.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the product package of the Ichimi spice seasoning is incorrectly labeled and actually contains Shichimi spice seasoning contents. This has caused an undeclared sesame seed allergen.

No adverse health events related to this recall have been reported to the company.

People who have an allergy to sesame run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products.

Product information:

Size 10.58 oz Lot code 12262023 UPC 074410341169

These recalled products were distributed to restaurants and some retail stores in several states including Michigan from June 27, 2022, to Feb. 8, 2023.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you return it to the original place of purchase for a full refund.

Questions should be directed to Wismettac Asian Foods Inc. at recall@wismettacusa.com.

Product photos:

Favorite Day milk chocolate covered caramels

Silvestri Sweets Inc. is recalling their Favorite Day branded caramels due to an undeclared pecan allergen.

The company has voluntarily recalled their 8 oz bags of Favorite Day Valentine’s Day exclusive candies because they may contain an undeclared tree nut.

People who have an allergy to tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products.

No adverse health events related to this recall have been reported to the company.

Product information:

Lot number 33822 Best by date 07 DEC 2023 Size 8 oz

These items were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide.

If you have purchased any of the recalled products it is advised you call Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 for a full refund.

Questions should be directed to Silvestri Sweets at 1-630-232-2500.

Product photos:

Consumer product recalls

Linus Bike electric bicycles

Linus Bike is recalling two models of its electric bicycles due to a crash hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bicycle’s front fork can crack which poses a crash hazard.

Approximately 430 bikes are affected by this recall.

No injuries or incidents related to the recall have been reported.

Product information:

This recall involves the Linus Bike Cesta 500 electric bike model and the Ero 500 electric bike model.

Serial numbers are on the underside of the frame near the chain ring.

Product Name Serial Number Ero500/Cesta500 LXD20100231-LXD20100420 Ero500/Cesta500 LXD20100686- LXD20100830 Ero500/Cesta500 LXD20100956- LXD20101060

These bikes were sold nationwide at bicycle shops and online at linusbike.com from Jan. 2020 to Oct. 2022.

If you have purchased any of these recalled products it is advised you stop using them and contact Linus Bike to schedule a free repair.

For questions or to learn more about replacement parts contact Linus Bike at 800-615-1534 or customerservice@linusbike.com.

Product photos:

Allpredatorcalls.com Wicked Lights night hunting headlamps

Allpredatorcalls.com is recalling their Wicked Lights ScanPro Night Hunting Headlamps due to a burn hazard.

According to the CPSC, the headlamps are being recalled because a short in a wire can cause the wire to heat up and melt which poses a burn hazard.

The company has received 14 reports of the wire heating up and melting, two of which were incidents of burn injuries.

Product information:

Product models ScanPro iC Gen 1, Gen 1.5 and Gen 2 Identifying information ScanPro appears on the elastic headband and Wicked Lights on the body of the light. Style code Only headlights without an “F” suffix in the style code printed on the battery compartment are included on this recall. Accessories They were sold with lithium ion rechargeable batteries and a storage carrying case.

These headlamps were sold online and in stores from Feb. 2018 to Dec. 2022.

If you have purchased any of the recalled products it is advised you stop using them and contact Allpredatorcalls.com for information about replacements and repairs.

For questions or to find out about replacements and repairs, contact the company at 888-826-9683 or sales@allpredatorcalls.com.

Product photos:

Oaks Apparel children’s nightgown

The Oaks Apparel Company is recalling children’s nightgowns due to a burn hazard.

A few hundred Oaks Apparel-branded children’s nightgowns are being recalled because they fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear which poses a risk of burn injuries to children.

The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries related to this recall.

Product information:

Product name Loungewear Gowns Material 95% cotton and 5% spandex Garment description The nightgowns have elastic cinched wrists, a cinched chest via a red robe trim and a red trimmed neckline. Pattern/print “Very Merry” print Sizes 12 months through size 8 years Seam label information - The inside seam label displays the fiber content and washing instructions.

- The sewn-in neck label displays the garment size and “The Oaks Apparel,” “Est. 2014” and “www.oaksapparel.com . ”

These nightgowns were sold at children’s boutique stores nationwide and online at OaksApparel.com from July 2022 to Nov. 2022.

If you have purchased this recalled item it is advised you stop using it and contact Oaks Apparel for a full refund.

For questions or information on returns and refunds, contact the company at 888-332-0682 or jennifer@oaksapparel.com.

Product photos:

Betsy & Lace children’s nightgowns

Betsy & Lace is recalling over 90,000 units of their children’s nightgowns due to a burn hazard.

These nightgowns are being recalled because they fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear which poses a risk of burn injuries to children.

The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries related to this recall.

Product information:

Material 100% polyester Sizes Small, medium, large, extra-large, extra-extra-large and extra extra-extra-large Colors Coral, dark blue, gold, green, light blue, light pink, dark pink, purple, red, turquoise and white Seam label information The inside neck label displays “Betsy & Lace” and the garment’s size

These nightgowns were sold exclusively at betsyandlace.com from March 2018 to Sept. 2022.

If you have purchased this recalled item it is advised you stop using it and contact Betsy & Lace for information on the next steps.

Questions should be directed to the company at hello@betsyandlace.com.

Product photos:

Paradise Grills outdoor kitchens

Paradise Grills is recalling their First Generation Outdoor Kitchens due to a fire and burn hazard.

According to the CPSC, the outdoor kitchens are being recalled because liquid propane gas can accumulate inside the closed lid and cabinets causing an explosion when the user lights the grill. This poses a fire and burn hazard to the user.

This recall affects 18,000 outdoor kitchens.

Paradise Grills has received two reports of the grill exploding, causing severe burns to the consumer.

Product information:

Description -- “They can have cabinets, sinks, refrigerators, and other features such as LED lighting, Tiki Huts, commercial grills, granite and other additional options.”

Recalled models -- “The recalled models are the GX-3, GX-4, GX-5, GX-6, GX-7, GX-8, GX-9, GX-10, GX-11 GX12 and GX14, Tahiti, Fiji, Tropicana, Aruba 6 and Aruba 8. The model name is listed on the sales agreement.”

Paradise Grills were sold nationwide in showrooms and at home, boat and RV shows from Jan. 2009 to Dec. 2020.

If you have any of the recalled products you should stop using them immediately and contact Paradise Grills for information on repairs.

For questions or information on repairs and replacement parts contact the company at 800-604-2023 or safetynotice@paradisegrills.com.

Product photos:

Kids Preferred Disney character figurines

Kids Preferred is recalling their “My First” Disney character figurines due to a choking hazard.

The company is recalling approximately 16,150 figurines because the arms or legs can detach which poses a small part choking hazard to children.

According to the CPSC, the company has received 10 reports of small parts detaching from the figurines but has not received any reports of injury.

Product information:

Description Soft vinyl figurines Characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear and Stitch Size 4.25 to 5.25 inches high

These figurines were sold at BuyBuy Baby and other toys, gifts, and bookstores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from May 2022 to Dec. 2022.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you take them away from children immediately and contact Kids Preferred for information about a full refund.

For information on refunds or for questions contact the company at 888-968-9268 or recall@kidspreferred.com.

Product photos:

KLIM backcountry probes

KLIM has recalled their backcountry probes due to a risk of severe injury or death.

According to the CPSC, 3,930 units were recalled because the probes can fail to operate when deployed by rescuers which poses a risk of severe injury or death to a person buried under snow following an avalanche.

The company has received no reports of any incidents or injuries related to this recall.

Product information:

Backcountry probes are used to locate people buried in snow following an avalanche.

Product name KLIM Backcountry Probes A300 Lot number PO2761 Identifying information - A300 can be found on the stem of the probe.

- The KLIM logo is printed on the probes.

These probes were sold online at KLIM.com and in stores at KLIM and Polaris dealers nationwide from Oct. 2022 to Nov. 2022.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it immediately and contact the company for information on a full refund.

For questions or to find out about refunds, contact KLIM at orders@KLIM.com or 844-325-1667.

Product photos:

