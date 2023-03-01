Anti-LGBTQ letters sent to coffee shops in Detroit, Lansing within weeks of each other

DETROIT – Two coffee shop brands in Michigan have received anti-LGBTQ letters a week apart from each other.

Gathering Coffee Co. in New Center and Strange Matter Coffee Co. in Lansing both received 10-page letters that displayed anti-LGBTQ hate and threats, according to the coffee shops.

The Detroit coffee shop received the letter on Feb. 21. According to an Instagram post from the shop. The letter mentions threats and dates of potential harm to the shop. The coffee shop announced they were closing its doors until the dates mentioned in the letter had passed. The Detroit coffee shop opened back up on Wednesday after being on hiatus due to the letter.

You can see The Gathering Coffee Co.’s Instagram post below:

Similar to Gathering Coffee Co., Strange Matter Coffee Co. in Lansing announced on social media on Tuesday they are also closing the doors at both of its locations.

The Lansing coffee company wrote that they received a letter with threats and dates of potential harm. The letter they received was postmarked for mid-February. They acknowledge that the letter is similar to the one that Gathering Coffee Co. received.

The coffee shop wrote on Instagram that they will update their customers on social media for when their locations will open up.

You can see Strange Matter Coffee Co.’s Instagram post below: