Macomb County man found guilty of grabbing on-again, off-again girlfriend by throat, striking her

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clinton Township man was found guilty of grabbing his on-again, off-again girlfriend of 10 years by the throat and striking her, officials said.

The incident happened June 27, 2021, at Jose Martinez’s apartment in Clinton Township, according to the Macomb County prosecutor.

Martinez, 54, invited the woman over to his apartment, and when she arrived, he assaulted her by grabbing her throat and hitting her, according to authorities.

Officials said the woman reported the the crime to Clinton Township police, and Martinez was arrested. He was charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, a 10-year felony, and domestic violence -- third offense, a five-year felony.

“I encourage any/all victims of domestic violence to report this immediately to the nearest police department,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “Thank you, Clinton Township Police Department, for your dedicated assistance in bringing this man to justice.”

Martinez was convicted Friday (Feb. 24, 2023) after a four-day jury trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 5.