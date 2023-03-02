2 officers injured while responding to domestic violence call on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Two officers were injured during a domestic violence call on Detroit’s west side.

The incident occurred Wednesday (March 1) night on Woodingham Drive and 7 Mile Road near Livernois.

The officers from the 12th Precinct responded to the scene and saw a person leaving the area in a vehicle going northbound, ultimately crashing into a nearby tree.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” said Detroit police Commander Kurt Worboys. “You show up, and things are already escalated to a higher level, and we’re walking in blind.”

The male suspect got into a fight with the officers who ended up deploying their taser to take him into custody.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.