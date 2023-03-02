42º

‘It isn’t goodbye for good, but goodbye for now’: Detroit tiki bar announces temporary hiatus

Lost River is located on Detroit’s east side

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Lost River interior (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – A tiki bar in Detroit has announced they are going on a temporary hiatus.

Lost River, off Mack Avenue, made an announcement on social media Thursday afternoon. The statement mentions that the bar is taking a break to figure out how to retool and reimagine the space and its potential.

“It isn’t goodbye for good, but goodbye for now.,” the bar mentions in its announcement. Lost River recently opened up a bar on top of its tiki location. The new bar is an Italian disco spot that showcases class and a European aesthetic.

You can read Lost River’s full statement below:

