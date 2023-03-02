‘It isn’t goodbye for good, but goodbye for now’: Detroit tiki bar announces temporary hiatus

DETROIT – A tiki bar in Detroit has announced they are going on a temporary hiatus.

Lost River, off Mack Avenue, made an announcement on social media Thursday afternoon. The statement mentions that the bar is taking a break to figure out how to retool and reimagine the space and its potential.

“It isn’t goodbye for good, but goodbye for now.,” the bar mentions in its announcement. Lost River recently opened up a bar on top of its tiki location. The new bar is an Italian disco spot that showcases class and a European aesthetic.

Lost River Tiki Bar on Live In The D

You can read Lost River’s full statement below:

“Friends of Lost River, We wanted to let you know that Lost River will be on a temporary hiatus. A lot has changed in the world over the past 5 years since we opened -- both at the bar and personally in the lives of everyone involved making this happen -- and we figured now is a good time for a pause to rethink, retool, and reimagine what the space is and what it can become. Through floods, pandemics and more -- you have always supported the bar and the folks behind it. Thank you. It isn’t goodbye for good, but goodbye for now. While we work on next steps, know that you can still visit us at the newly opened @aptdisco upstairs every Friday and Saturday from 6 pm to 1 am. If you have outstanding merch orders, they will be shipped by next week. Any questions can be directed. to hello@lostrivertiki.com” Lost River, March 2, 2023

