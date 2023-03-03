Father, sister of Oxford victim visits Lansing to talk gun control in wake of MSU mass shooting

The Michigan State University campus mass shooting has once again put gun laws in the Lansing spotlight. Among those pushing for change at the Capitol Thursday (March 2) were the father and sister of a girl killed in the Oxford High Shooting in 2021.

LANSING – The Michigan State University campus mass shooting has once again put gun laws in the Lansing spotlight. Among those pushing for change at the Capitol Thursday (March 2) were the father and sister of a girl killed in the Oxford High Shooting in 2021.

“It feels as though I haven’t been able to take a breath, but how could I,” said Hana St. Juliana’s sister Reina St. Juliana. “I haven’t heard Hanna’s laugh or gone into her room without it being empty or dark in over a year.”

Reina made an emotional plea Thursday in front of state senators in Lansing as new gun control gun safety and gun violence measures are being looked at in the wake of the MSU shooting.

Read: Lawmakers gather in Lansing to look over gun safety bills weeks after MSU mass shooting

“Why wasn’t Oxford enough,” Reina said. “Why aren’t the kids who are killed every day from gun violence enough?”

Just weeks after his daughter’s murder, Steve St. Juliana went to the Capitol to beg for stronger gun laws warning lawmakers that more kids would be gunned down.

“It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when this is going to happen again, and it’s going to touch you,” said Steve. “Don’t wait.”

Changes lawmakers believe may make a difference:

• Secure storage of firearms

• Background checks

• Red flag laws

Gun owners also in Lansing Thursday supported stricter gun laws.

“As I said, I own a lot of guns,” said Mike Jackson. “I’m passionate about them. I love to shoot. We shoot a lot, and I’ve owned guns my whole life, but it comes down to this unless we want to continue to bury our children and grandchildren, we have their lives more than we value the guns.”

More: Michigan State University adopts new security measures after deadly shootings