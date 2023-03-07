35º

Student brings knife, threatens another student at Richmond Middle School

Students remained in their classrooms until the situation was resolved

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

RICHMOND, Mich. – A student brought a knife to Richmond Middle School and threatened another student.

The incident occurred Monday (March 6) during third hour.

Administration went into the classroom where the student was and escorted them to the office, where they found a small survival-type knife which was confiscated immediately.

Officials say a verbal threat was also made, but the knife was not wielded threateningly.

The Richmond Police Department was contacted, the student was detained, and there was no active threat.

Students remained in their classrooms until the situation was resolved.

