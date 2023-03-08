26-year-old Detroit woman accused of firing shots during road rage incident, fleeing police

Carmelita Frye allegedly fired shots at another vehicle while driving her mother’s black Dodge Journey.

A 26-year-old Detroit woman accused of firing shots during a road rage incident and fleeing police has been charged.

Carmelita Frye allegedly fired shots at another vehicle while driving her mother’s black Dodge Journey.

Centerline police were called to the alleged road rage incident and tried to enforce a traffic stop.

Frye fled the police and arrived at the Centerline Preparatory Academy parking lot. She weaved in and out of the way of pedestrians and cars before finally stopping and getting arrested.

The 26-year-old was charged with fleeing and eluding third-degree (5-year felony), carrying a concealed weapon (5-year felony), and felony firearm (mandatory 2-year felony).

“Gun crimes are increasing in Macomb County, and I will charge them all,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Frye was charged Tuesday (March 7) in Centerline District Court. Her bond is at $100,000 with no 10%, and upon release, she must wear a steel cuff tether and have no contact with weapons.