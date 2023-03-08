38º

Mayor Duggan sits down with Local 4 after his 10th State of the City address

Duggan also touched on how a low-income person could afford a house that’s been renovated without further assistance

Mayor Mike Duggan sits down with Local 4 a day after his State of the City address.

DETROIT – Fresh off the heels of his 10th State of the City address, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan highlighted Councilwoman Litisha Johnson’s crusade to help low-income families renovate homes.

He explained how that would work, plus he dove into how Detroit residents could do renovations and blow through $75,000 and not feel like they’ve renovated anything.

Watch the video above for the full story.

