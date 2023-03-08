‘What is it going to take, somebody to get shot?’: Michigan man makes threats during court appeal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing charges after he repeatedly made threats of gun violence over the course of his appeal during a separate court case against the state, officials said.

Daniel Callahan, 67, of Fruitport Township, Michigan, was before the Michigan Court of Appeals Third District in Grand Rapids on Feb. 15, according to authorities.

During the proceedings, Callahan is accused of expressing frustration with the government and, while on the record, saying, “What is it going to take, somebody to get shot before the state acts on it?”

On Feb. 23, Callahan filed a pleading in the same case, saying that if the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court didn’t act lawfully, they and others would earn a “future performance award for ‘MSU Stage Act 2, West Michigan 2023,’” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

“Threats of terrorism against our state residents cannot go unaddressed,” Nessel said. “Those who violate our laws intended to protect the operations and safety of those who administer our judicial system will be held accountable by my department.”

Callahan was arrested Saturday (March 4) and charged with false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. Both charges are 20-year felonies.

He was released on bond and is awaiting trail, officials said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 14.