18-year-old woman accused of shooting at man outside his Monroe home

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 18-year-old woman is facing an assault with intent to murder charge after she fired shots at a man outside his home in Monroe Township, according to authorities.

Monroe County deputies were called around 2 p.m. Tuesday (March 7) to a home in the 100 block of Birchwood Trail.

A man told police that Julia Rose Huttenga, 18, of Monroe, had fired shots at him in front of his home. She fled the scene and later called 911 from a business at Telegraph and Dunbar roads, officials said.

Investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from a family disturbance.

Huttenga was arrested and brought to the Monroe County Jail.

She was arraigned Wednesday at 1st District Court on charges of assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed firearm, and felony firearm.

Huttenga is being held on $1 million bond, cash/surety.

Deputies continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7530.