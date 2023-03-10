33º

2 Michigan State Police troopers injured during raid on Detroit’s west side

Gunman barricaded himself in the house

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tim Pamplin

DETROIT – Two Michigan State Police troopers were injured during a raid on Detroit’s west side.

The incident occurred Friday (March 10) near West Outer Drive and Evergreen Road, where at least one trooper was shot during a home raid.

Bullets started ringing out during the raid striking the trooper and injuring another.

The suspect has barricaded himself in the house on West Outer Drive and Minock Street.

Both troopers were transported by other officers to Sinai Grace Hospital.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

