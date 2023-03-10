Alpena County woman uses $30 lottery prize to buy scratch-off ticket, wins $6M

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. – An Alpena County woman won a $6 million jackpot from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket that she bought with a $30 prize from a different game.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Perch’s IGA Foodstore in Alpena with winnings from another lottery ticket.

“I was cashing in a $30 winning ticket at the store and decided to use my winnings towards a $6,000,000 Jackpot ticket,” the player said. “I scratched the barcode right away and scanned it on the Lottery machine. I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office, so I scratched the ticket to see what I’d won. When I saw I had won the $6 million prize, my eyes got big, and I stood there in shock. I took the ticket home to have my husband look it over and confirm what I was seeing. We called our family and friends right after to tell them the exciting news!”

The woman recently visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim her prize. She decided to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of approximately $4.1 million.

The player says she plans on completing home improvements with her prize and investing the remainder.

Michigan Lottery players have won over $65 million playing the $6,000,000 Jackpot game. Each ticket costs $50 and offers players a chance to win prizes from $50 to $6 million.

More than $275 million in prizes are still up for grabs, including two $6 million top prizes, 66 $50,000 prizes, and 468 $2,500 prizes.

Each non-winning ticket is eligible for a second chance to win a prize ranging from $500 up to $100,000.

For more information on the $6,000,000 Jackpot game, visit the Michigan Lottery website by clicking here.