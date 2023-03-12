HarMoney program helps low-income Metro Detroiters with money management, credit improvement

Gesher Human Services is offering a free six-week financial program for low and moderate-income families with credit scores below 620. The program, called HarMoney, provides assistance with money management, credit improvement, budgeting and savings.

Gesher Human Services is offering a free six-week financial program for low and moderate-income families with credit scores below 620.

The program, called HarMoney, provides assistance with money management, credit improvement, budgeting and savings.

Families who complete the program could receive a financial grant of up to $2,500 from Huntington Bank, which can be used for a down payment on a new home or credit liabilities.

According to Laltsha Cunningham, Financial Capability Manager at Gesher Human Services, the program has helped many families rebuild their credit and manage their money.

“We’ve seen credit scores improve up to 100 points in some cases,” she said.

Cunningham says that the program provides families with valuable financial skills that they can use for a lifetime, and can even pass down to their children.

“We assist with credit rebuilding, money management, help families learn how to save and invest, and also just sitting down so they can track their expenses and see where they are each month,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham encourages families who have lower credit scores to take advantage of the program and gain the financial education and skills necessary for a healthier financial life.

“Many of us didn’t have any financial education growing up, so a lot of people learned through trial and error. We really want to re-work that and learn by being educated and information and skills we teach them for a healthier financial life,” she said.

The program starts on Monday, March 13, and families who are interested still have time to register.

For more information about HarMoney or to register for the program, email financialhelp@geshermi.org or call 248-233-4299.