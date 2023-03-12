Morning 4: Michigan implementing gun reform following 2nd school mass shooting -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade returns to Corktown on Sunday: What to know
The Corktown St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning to Michigan Avenue for another year of a fun Detroit tradition.
The Irish pride parade will be hosting its 65th annual parade on March 12 at 1 p.m.
Weather: More snow moves through SE Michigan: Here’s what to expect
Gun reform coming in Michigan after 2nd school mass shooting
Armed with two handguns and dozens of rounds of ammunition, 43-year-old Anthony McRae open fired on the Michigan State University campus on the night of Feb. 13, killing three students and wounding five more.
Lawmakers have been busy in Lansing -- what changes Michiganders should be aware of
It was another busy week in Michigan -- but in particular, we are zooming in on Wednesday and Wednesday night. It was a little like sitting in a straightaway at the Detroit Grand Prix watching the bills whizzing by. And democrats were doing the driving.
Drag Queen Story Time event sparks protests at Royal Oak bookstore
Sidetrack Bookshop in Royal Oak held a children’s event called Drag Queen Story Time on Saturday, which led to protests from both supporters and opponents of the event.
The bookstore owners were defending their decision to hold the storytelling event, which features drag queens reading to children.