More snow moves through Southeastern Michigan for the end of the weekend -- Here’s what to expect

As we go throughout the next couple of days, we’re going to see another area of low-pressure work through the region. This will bring the chance of snow showers back to the forecast for everybody throughout the day on Sunday, and into early next week on Monday.

In terms of how much accumulation we could see, this system is not going to have a lot of moisture to work with, so the accumulation looks to be on the light side of things. We could end up with a few inches of snow for everybody by the time the system moves out late Monday night, if that was to happen, it looks like the bulk of the accumulation would be throughout the day on Monday.

High temperatures remaining on the cool side of things, into the upper 30s on Monday, and dropping into the low 30s on Tuesday behind the front. With that front pulling off to the east, we will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day, and we will also keep the breezy wins around throughout much of the day as well.

High pressure builds back into the region working into the middle of the week, so that will dry us out for a few days. As that low pressure system moves off to the east, warmer air is going to start to move into the region and we’ve got a rapid warm up on the way. Temperature is making it into the lower 40s on Wednesday, then into the lower 50s as we head into Thursday.

Our next system is forecast to move into the region will be through the end of the week and end of the first part of next weekend. We’re going to watch an area of low-pressure work north and east into the Ohio valley, so this will keep us on the warm side of things for Friday. Rain showers are expected throughout a good portion of the day, high temperatures expected to go into upper 40 and lower 50s for the end of the week on Friday.

As that low pressure system pulls off to the east, it will bring in some cooler air for the first part of next weekend. We will also keep a little bit of moisture around, which means we will keep the chance of snow showers into the forecast, along with some breezy winds to go with it. High temperatures dropping back into the upper 30s for the first half of next weekend.