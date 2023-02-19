Detroit Grand Prix returns to Downtown Detroit for the first time in 32 Years

DETROIT – As the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix celebrates its 40th year, they are looking for 800 fans to volunteer for the big summer event.

The Detroit Grand Prix is returning to its original home of Downtown Detroit on June 2-4. This is the first time since 1991 that the event is not being held at Belle Isle.

The event, sponsored by Lear Corporation, will have more than 700 returning volunteers and is looking for 800 more. There are 20 volunteers that have been with the event since the beginning, dating back to 1983.

The volunteers will be helping out as circuit marshals, accessibility ambassadors, ticket scanners, hospitality services, ushers and more.

Volunteers are to join the Detroit Grand Prix Association (DGPA), which is an annual $20 fee. According to the DGPA, the fee covers volunteer benefits such as credentials to access the venue during race weekend, official uniform shirts and hat, free parking during the event, meals each day of race weekend and access to an Appreciation Party following the event.

“We appreciate all that the DGPA and its members do to support the Grand Prix and help us host this world-class event each and every year,” said the President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear Michael Montri. “Our volunteers are often the first people our guests see and interact with when they arrive at the Grand Prix and the last people they engage with when they leave. They have been such an important part of this event for decades and their hard work and commitment are essential to everything we do. As we begin a new era of the Grand Prix in Downtown Detroit in 2023, we will continue to rely on our dedicated core of volunteers to provide great service to everyone that visits the Grand Prix this summer.”