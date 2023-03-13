Michigan ranks 5th in nation for maple syrup production

Michigan maple syrup is very nostalgic to me. When I was younger, I would visit my grandparents in Barry County, and during our visits, we would always have Eggo waffles with maple syrup from Vermontville, a small town nearby.

The state of Michigan was ranked fifth in maple syrup production in 2022. According to the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service Great Lakes Region, there are a total of 570,000 taps throughout Michigan, draining sap from trees in order to make syrup. On average, the maple syrup season lasts about 34 days.

According to Michigan State University, a maple tree, either sugar or black maple, needs to be about 40 years old and at least 32 inches in circumference at 4.5 feet off the ground before tapping.

Sap comes from a maple tree after a hole is drilled and a tap or spile is pounded into the hold. The spile is a metal tap that directs the tree’s sap into a bucket. Michigan.org writes that the best days for sap to flow from maple trees are on days that are around 45 degrees and nights that are below freezing. Sunny days are reported to be better than cloudy days as sunlight hitting the trunk of trees increases sap production.

Below are a few maple syrup recipes from the Vermontvillle Maple Syrup festival

Maple Sauerkraut

Ingredients

2 lbs. fresh sauerkraut

1 small fresh cabbage, shredded fine

2 small onions, cut very fine

1 c maple syrup

Directions

Cook the sauerkraut and cabbage until the fresh vegetable is tender. Sauté the onions at the same time but do not brown and add to the cooking sauerkraut mixture. Add the maple syrup and mix well. Continue to cook slowly. Baked and sliced Polish sausage can be added or served on top of the sauerkraut. Garnish with hot maple syrup.

Apple Maple Jam

Ingredients

3 qt. apples, finely chopped (approx. 6 lbs.)

6 c sugar

1 c maple syrup

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. allspice

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/4 tsp. cloves

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan. Bring slowly to a boil. Cook rapidly to jellying point. As the mixture thickens, stir frequently to prevent sticking. Pour into hot jars, leaving 1/4″ head space. Adjust caps. Process for 10 minutes in a boiling water bath. Yields about 8 1/2 pints.

Old New York Dutch Maple Pickles

Ingredients

12-14 slender cucumbers, sliced

1 1/4 c cider vinegar

1 stick cinnamon

1/4 tsp. cloves, powdered

1 qt. dark maple syrup

1 Tbsp. salt

13 c water

Directions

Make a salt solution of 5 cups of water and salt and soak the sliced cucumbers overnight. Drain the cucumbers and discard the salt solution.

Make a vinegar solution with 8 cups water and 1/4 cup of cider vinegar. Simmer the cucumbers in the solution until tender. (Do not boil.) Drain off the solution.

Make a pickling syrup with dark maple syrup, 1 cup cider vinegar, cloves and cinnamon stick. Mix and simmer to combine flavors. Add the cucumbers and simmer until transparent. Put cucumbers in clean Mason jars and cover them with the hot pickling syrup. Cover and seal jars.