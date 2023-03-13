The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit hosting hiring fair for 2023 season

DETROIT – The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is partnering with Detroit at Work, SER Metro and Detroit Stage Employees Union to host a 2023 season hiring fair.

Ever wanted to work at a live entertainment concert venue? Well now’s your chance! The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is hiring for the 2023 season and will be hosting a hiring fair on Friday, March 24, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at SER Metro in Detroit.

Managers will be at the hiring fair accepting applications and conducting interviews for over 300 available positions.

Here is a list of the jobs available for the 2023 season:

Bartenders

Barbacks

Box office staff

Concessions

Production

Stagehands

Ushers

Waiters/waitresses

Interested applicants should bring a current resume and a driver’s license or state ID.

“Every summer, we bring the world’s best artists to The Aretha. The team members we hire are no different; we recruit the best. Committed to unforgettable guest experiences, our talented team makes that happen,” said Shahida Mausi, President of The Right Productions, Inc., Manager of the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. “The Aretha is a gem in the city on the banks of the beautiful Detroit River and we want outgoing, enthusiastic, and energetic people to join our team. Working together we all enhance the concertgoers experience.”

SER Metro, where the hiring fair will be taking place, is located at 9301 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48210.

For more information email employment@thearetha.com or visit thearetha.com.

Here is the hiring fair flyer: