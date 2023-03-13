What you need to know about the flex route being built on I-96

We’ve reached mid-March and now construction season is really going to start kicking into high gear. A huge stretch of the freeway is being rebuilt with a new flex lane I-696 between I-275 and Telegraph is now down to just two lanes each way for the year. That went into effect last week. This week, another project gets underway. Year two of the 96 flex route begins.

MDOT engineer Brian Travis said that the construction is a complete rebuild with the addition of a flex lane in both directions. Similar to the flex route built a few years ago on US-23. This flex lane will add an extra lane for I-96 for the rush hour community. During nonpeak drive times, the lane will not be open.

This project spans from Kent Lake Road to I-275 -- meaning between the construction and restoration, it’s a 21-mile stretch of orange barrels.

