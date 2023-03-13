What you need to know about the flex route being built on I-96

We’ve reached mid-March, and now construction season is really going to start kicking into high gear.
A huge stretch of the I-96 freeway is being rebuilt with a new flex lane
This week, another project gets underway. Year two of the 96 flex route begins.
MDOT engineer Brian Travis said that the construction is a complete rebuild with the addition of a flex lane in both directions. Similar to the flex route built a few years ago on US-23. This flex lane will add an extra lane for I-96 for the rush hour community. During nonpeak drive times, the lane will not be open.
This project spans from Kent Lake Road to I-275 -- meaning between the construction and restoration, it’s a 21-mile stretch of orange barrels.
