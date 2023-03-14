$25M lawsuit claims Wayne County group home let 71-year-old woman starve to death

A $25 million lawsuit claims 71-year-old Bertha Jones was slowly starved to death over two and a half months. Jones was blind, deaf, and unable to speak, and attorneys claim she weighed just 75 pounds when she died.

BELLEVILLE, Mich. – A $25 million lawsuit claims 71-year-old Bertha Jones was slowly starved to death over two and a half months while living in a Wayne County group home.

Bertha Jones was blind, deaf, and unable to speak, and attorneys claim she weighed just 75 pounds when she died.

The allegations made in the lawsuit were shocking after a loved one in a group home lost more than 50 pounds in a few months, leading to her death which the family blames the group home for.

Jones died May 2, 2022, and in the lawsuit, her family revealed her official cause of death: protein-calorie malnutrition, meaning she starved to death.

Charlene Jones is the niece of Bertha Jones, and she blames the group home where the 71-year-old lived and needed round-the-clock care. She is suing the nursing home and the people charged with caring for jones for $25 million.

Charlene says a family member told her to get to the hospital where her aunt was because her organs were failing.

“At that time, that is when I found out the condition that she was in,” said Charlene. “She had not eaten. She had lost drastic weight, and her organs were shutting down.”

The group home in question is on Hoeft Road in Belleville called Hoeft House.

Bertha was blind, deaf, unable to communicate, and needed to be fed pureed food. Her family found that in February of 2022, she weighed 126 pounds. Her niece says she then noticed rapid weight loss; by April, she weighed 75 pounds.

Albert Dib is the family’s attorney who says the home told the hospital the 71-year-old was regularly eating.

“There was no way she could be eating or could be found in the condition in the condition that she was in,” said Dib. “She died of protein-calorie malnutrition, which is death by starvation.”

The home had no comment, but Local 4 is working with the Detroit Wayne Integrated Heath Network, which investigated the group home.

Everyone named in the suit is no longer working at the group home.

Regarding licensing, the suit alleges that the group home dropped its license and went to a tenant-landlord situation to accept care there. That may be how they can avoid being sued for oversight and regulation.