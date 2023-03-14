Charges dismissed for couple who drew guns in viral encounter outside Chipotle in Oakland County

Charges were dismissed for a couple that drew guns in a viral encounter outside an Oakland County Chipotle in 2020.

The incident occurred July 1, 2020, outside the Chipoltle on Baldwin Road in Orion Township.

Jillian and Eric Wuestenberg both faced felonious assault charges.

The couple and a Black family got into an altercation when Jillian Wuestenberg was recorded pointing a gun at the family.

The Wuestenbergs say it happened after the family threatened them, and on Monday (March 13), the court dismissed the charges.