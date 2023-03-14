FBI asks for victims to come forward after 2 charged in case involving sex trafficking of minors

If you are a victim of human trafficking or know someone who needs help, please contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at: 888-373-7888, or text 233733.

The FBI in Detroit is asking anyone who may have been sex trafficked by two people in Michigan to come forward.

Deshawn Allen and Cassidy Morse are facing charges related to the sex trafficking of minors in late 2021. They were indicted on Feb. 9, 2023.

They are accused of conspiring to engage in the sex trafficking of two minors out of locations in Michigan, including in Southfield and Flint.

The FBI said Allen used the alias “L.A.” and Morse used the aliases “Kamore” and “K-Money.”

The FBI is asking the public to help them identify potential victims who may have been trafficked by Allen and Morse.

If you or someone you know may have been a victim, or if you have more information about Allen or Morse you can call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online.