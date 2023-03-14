Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! restaurant to open in Livonia on April 1

LIVONIA, Mich. – Guy Fieri is opening a Chicken Guy! restaurant in Livonia next month and has another 19 locations planned for Southeast Michigan.

Michigan’s first Chicken Guy! restaurant location will open in Livonia on April 1, 2023. The Livonia location is the chain’s 8th restaurant location and they have another 19 scheduled to open in Southeast Michigan over the next couple of years.

The idea for the restaurant chain came from chef, restauranteur and TV personality Guy Fieri and restauranteur Robert Earl. The Michigan locations are under the partnership of The Tomey Group.

“The people of The Motor City have spoken . . . I’m bringin’ my real deal chicken tenders, sandwiches, and shakes to Livonia. From shooting DDD to taking part in the Woodward Dream Cruise, the Detroit area has always been a go-to for me, so I’m stoked for everyone to give us a try. See ya there,” Guy Fieri said.

Chicken Guy! restaurants feature signature sandwiches, chicken tender combos, salad bowls, 22 signature sauces and more.

“We are excited to announce the opening of the first Chicken Guy! in Michigan and partner with one of our favorite chefs and TV personalities, Guy Fieri,” said Anthony Tomey, CEO, The Tomey Group. “The food and variety of sauces is made with the expertise from Guy, that you can only imagine how delicious the food is. This is just the first location of many, as we have plans to expand to all over Southeast Michigan.”

Chicken Guy! Livonia is located at 30130 Plymouth Road. It will open on April 1, 2023.