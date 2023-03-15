How Ford’s General Manager for Global Trucks is helping other women climb the corporate ladder

Sondra Sutton Phung is a global leader in the automotive industry. The Ford executive is sharing her playbook to help other women climb the corporate ladder.

Sondra Sutton Phung’s career spans more than 25 years. She has held multiple global marketing leadership positions. Her last assignment was as the marketing general manager for electric vehicles. She just got promoted again and has advanced to a new global position.

She is now General Manager for Global Trucks at Ford Motor Co. She joined Ford in 1997. She credits the Ford African American Network for her career advancement early on. Now she’s paying that mentorship forward by mentoring others at least twice a week.

Mentorship and advocacy are her key advice toward career advancement. As a first-generation college graduate from HBCU Clark Atlanta University, she also started an endowment there to mentor, advocate and support STEM majors.

Sondra Sutton Phung is a wife, mother, and recent cancer survivor and was focused on advocating and investing in herself all of 2022. Last month she moved with her husband and daughter to Bangkok, Thailand.

She said there’s no such thing as a work-life balance for working mothers. She calls it work-life integration with intentionality and where you’re going to spend your time.

