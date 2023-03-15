29º

Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ sneakers headed for auction

Air Jordan 13s are expected to sell for up to $4 million

A pair of shoes from one of the NBAs greatest players is headed to auction.

Michael Jordan wore these particular kicks during game two of the 1998 NBA Finals against Karl Malone, John Stockton, and the Utah Jazz.

It was his final season with the Chicago Bulls, commonly called “The Last Dance.

The Air Jordan 13s are expected to sell for up to $4 million.

Jordan already holds the record for the most expensive shoes ever sold at auction, a pair he wore early in his career that sold for just shy of $1.5 million in 2021.

