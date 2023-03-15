Parents voice concerns about activation of 5G cell tower on top of elementary school in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – The last time Wyandotte schools held a meeting about the cell tower appearing at Washington Elementary School, police had to send everyone home early.

Tuesday (March 14) was attempt number two, and things went well enough to continue this time.

It was a packed house at Wyandotte City Hall with concerned parents, staff members, and residents voicing their opinions on whether or not a 5G tower at Washington Elementary should be activated.

“When I think of cell towers, I think of radiation,” said one parent.

“I teach at Washington, and that tower is directly up outside of my classroom, and I look at it every single day,” said another teacher. “I am in fear of my grandchild who is in the building. I am in fear of my neighbor’s children in the building.”

One third-grade student even spoke his mind.

“I want you to know how many lives you’re putting at risk and all the staff you’re putting at risk,” said the young student. “So I ask you please to make the right decision now.”

It seems a majority of the crowd wants to do without the towers saying the $1,000 a month T-Mobile was planning to pay the district for the tower’s location simply isn’t worth it.

“Students will be pulled from our school, which in turn will result in losing funding,” said another parent. “That won’t make that thousand dollars seem like very much, would it.”

State Representative and Washington Elementary School alum Jim DeSana was in attendance. He spoke about his plans to create a bill to prevent such a thing from happening in any school in Michigan, period.

“This is not a small tower,” said DeSana. “This is very large. Too big to be on a school. I think most people’s common sense says don’t put it on the school. There’s so many other areas we can be putting these towers than right on top of a school.”

No telling when a final decision will be made, but parents are saying if a contract between T-Mobile and the district is breached, they’ll work to raise whatever penalty the district owes.