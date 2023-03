Police said the teens were walking down the sidewalk when two young men approached them. The four people got into an argument and someone opened fire, striking the two teens.

DETROIT – A 13-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, according to police.

The shooting happened before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Frankfort and Lakeview streets.

