These were the most popular dog breeds in Detroit for 2022

DETROIT – You may think “Detroit” and “lap dog” aren’t synonymous ... but you’d have to think again. Little dogs appear to have a large hold on the hearts of Detroiters.

According to stats released Wednesday by the American Kennel Club, the most popular dog breed in Detroit in 2022 was the French bulldog. It’s the second year in a row that the breed has topped the list in the Motor City.

It isn’t only in Detroit where Frenchies are most popular: The beloved, but controversial, perky-eared, flat-faced dogs were also the most popular breed in the entire U.S. for 2022. The No. 1 national spot had remained unchanged for more than 30 years, until now.

So, why are French bulldogs the most popular breed around today?

Frenchies are “comical, friendly, loving little dogs,” according to French Bull Dog Club of America spokesperson Patty Sosa. As city-friendly pets with modest grooming and exercise needs, she says, “they offer a lot in a small package.”

Let’s break down the most popular dog breeds in Detroit and in the country.

Detroit’s top dog breeds

The French Bulldog was the most popular dog breed in Detroit for 2021, as well. Before that, Rottweilers were named the top dog breed in the city for 2020, the AKC says.

Rottweilers still remained pretty high on the list for last year, coming in second place.

Here are the city’s most popular dog breeds for 2022:

French bulldog Rottweiler Labrador retriever Bulldog Cane Corso

Top breeds in US

For the first time in 31 years, the Labrador retriever is no longer the most popular dog breed in the country.

After rising through the ranks over the last decade, the French bulldog has found its way into the No. 1 spot. The AKC says the Frenchie ranked 14th in the country in 2012, and that registrations of the breed have grown more than 1,000% in that 10-year period.

These are the top 10 dog breeds in the U.S. for 2022:

French bulldogs Labrador retrievers Golden retrievers German Shepherds Poodles Bulldogs Rottweilers Beagles Dachshunds German Shorthaired Pointers

Least popular dog breeds in US

When it comes to the bottom of the list of popular dog breeds, there are so many I’ve never heard of (or at least just didn’t know their name!).

The least popular dog breeds in the country for 2022 were:

English foxhounds Norwegian Lundehunds Sloughi American foxhounds Belgian Laekenois Azawakhs Harriers Sussex spaniels Cesky terriers Pyrenean Shepherds

English foxhounds may be the least popular, but they are still very cute. (Proof below.)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: English foxhound 'Braxton' wears boots to protect his paws from ice melting chemicals during his morning walk as the temperature hovers in the single-digits Fahrenheit January 22, 2014 in Washington, DC. After four inches of snow fell on some places in the capital area, the federal government delayed the start of the work day by two hours as most schools remained closed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (2014 Getty Images)

Click here to see the AKC’s full list ranking the top 199 dog breeds in the U.S.

