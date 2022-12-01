Survey: Detroit Lions fans heckle too much, but aren’t the rudest NFL fans

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 07: A Detroit Lions fan cheers during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on October 7, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Football lovers may not like this one: A new survey has determined which NFL fans are the rudest in the country. Luckily, Detroit fans aren’t in the top 10.

NJ Bet is ranking the rudest NFL fans in the U.S. based on their November survey of more than 1,000 Americans. The responses have been used to determine the rudest and most easily offended NFL players, coaches and fan bases.

Detroit Lions fans are reportedly the 15th-most rude fans in the league. Their rudest behavior? They “heckle too much,” the survey says.

Here are the top 10 rudest NFL fans and their rudest behaviors:

Philadelphia Eagles -- start fights Las Vegas Raiders -- start fights Dallas Cowboys -- heckle too much New England Patriots -- mock opposing team/fans Pittsburgh Steelers -- mock opposing team/fans Green Bay Packers -- get too drunk Chicago Bears -- heckle too much New York Giants -- heckle too much Buffalo Bills -- get too drunk New York Jets -- heckle too much

Coming in ahead of Detroit fans are Cleveland Browns fans at No. 11, then Seattle Seahawks fans, Baltimore Ravens fans and Atlanta Falcons fans.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 27: A Philadelphia Eagles fan gestures during the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

The survey also ranked the rudest NFL fan behaviors exclusive of specific teams. In general, most people (57%) said they think that standing up and blocking the view of other fans during the game is the rudest behavior of all.

Here are the other top 10 rudest NFL fan behaviors, according to the survey:

Standing up/blocking view Getting drunk Cutting in line Heckling Blocking aisle Not attending to child/children Using profanity Stealing seats or “squatting” Always leaving seat Talking on phone

Survey results also found that the top five rudest NFL fans are also the “most easily offended” fans in the league in the exact same order.

The most “thin-skinned quarterbacks” were found to be Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers and Kyler Murray with the Arizona Cardinals. The most “thin-skinned coaches” are Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots, Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys, and John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens.

Click here to see the complete survey results in NJ Bet’s website.

Related: Could Lions finish season with winning record? Breaking down the final 6 games