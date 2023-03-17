WB I-696 to close Saturday, part of Sunday in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – One half of I-696 will be closed for road work on Saturday in Oakland County.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, westbound I-696 will be closed between the Lodge Freeway (M-10) and I-275 in the Southfield/Farmington Hills area. The freeway is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 19.

Below is a map of the closure and detour route from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Map of WB I-696 closure in Oakland County for Saturday, March 18, 2023. Image courtesy of the Michigan Department of Transportation. (MDOT)

On Saturday and early Sunday morning, westbound I-696 traffic will be detoured to southbound US-24, to westbound 8 Mile Road, then to westbound M-5.

