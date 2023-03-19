New grocery store opens in Detroit, offers healthy food to previously lacking area

DETROIT – A new grocery store opened in the Linwood-Dexter area of Detroit on Saturday, offering fresh produce and healthy options to an area previously lacking in such options.

The owner, Sonya Greene, is a registered nurse who understands the importance of access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

The Linwood Fresh Market, located in a 1,800-square-foot building that was once a liquor store, offers a variety of fresh produce, salads, and sandwiches.

Greene worked for close to a year and a half to make her dream a reality. “I’m kinda nervous, it’s my first rodeo but I’m super excited,” Greene said.

Surrounded by fast food restaurants and party stores, the opening of the Linwood Fresh Market is a game changer for the community. Many residents believe it is vital to have fresh food options in the neighborhood.

The store not only provides healthy options but also represents new opportunities for entrepreneurs in Detroit. “It’s been a long time coming and all their support over the last 15 months and saying ‘keep going’ meant the world to me,” said Greene.

Fighting food deserts one healthy option at a time, the Linwood Fresh Market is a step forward in providing access to fresh produce for the community.