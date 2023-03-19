23º

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing endangered 56-year-old woman

Corla Carthen last seen Feb. 26

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Corla Carthen, 56, image. (Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing 56-year-old woman.

Family last heard from Corla Carthen on Sunday, Feb. 26. Officials say she has not been seen in her apartment in over three weeks which is unusual for the 56-year-old.

It is not known what Carthen was last seen wearing.

Corla CarthenDetails
Age56
Height5′6″
HairBrown
EyesBrown

Police say Carthen’s phone has been disconnected and she may be suffering from paranoid behavior and early signs of dementia.

Carthen drives a 2002 silver Toyota Camry, license plate number DYJ9352.

Anyone with information on Corla Carthen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-973-7711 or Deputy Stewart at stewarta@washtenaw.org.

