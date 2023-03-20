Check your pockets: $1M Mega Millions ticket purchased at CVS in Southfield on St. Patrick’s Day

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Michigan Lottery player won $1 million playing Mega Millions on St. Patrick’s Day.

The ticket was purchased at the CVS pharmacy at 18130 West 10 Mile Road in Southfield. The ticket matched the five white balls drawn Friday night: 26-28-29-39-49 -- to win a $1 million prize.

The winner can contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to collect their prize.

The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Mega Millions tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

How to play Mega Millions

Mega Millons drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

Each Mega Millions play is $2. For an additional $1 per play, players can add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They can be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com or one of 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

Mega Millions prizes. (Mega Millions)

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.