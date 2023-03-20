Morning 4: How many venomous snakes are found in Michigan? -- and more top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Meet Michigan’s snakes: There are 18 species of snakes found in Michigan and only 1 is venomous

There are 18 species of snake found in Michigan and only one of them is venomous.

The Eastern massasauga rattlesnake is Michigan’s only venomous snake. They are shy and try to avoid humans whenever possible.

Learn more about Michigan’s snakes here.

Spring arrives today: Here’s the science behind the vernal equinox

Welcome to the vernal equinox! Astronomical spring officially begins today -- Monday, March 20 -- at 5:24 p.m. But what exactly does that all mean?

Read more here from 4Warn Meteorologist Emeritus Paul Gross.

White nationalist group in Metro Detroit caught spreading hate in leaked videos

A group of white nationalists in several Metro Detroit cities were caught spreading hate after images, videos and documents were leaked online.

Hate, once again, is making itself known in Michigan. This time it’s a group of white nationalists standing in a dark patch of a wooded area in Metro Detroit.

Watch the report here.

Check your pockets: $1M Mega Millions ticket purchased at CVS in Southfield on St. Patrick’s Day

A Michigan Lottery player won $1 million playing Mega Millions on St. Patrick’s Day.

The ticket was purchased at the CVS pharmacy at 18130 West 10 Mile Road in Southfield. The ticket matched the five white balls drawn Friday night: 26-28-29-39-49 -- to win a $1 million prize.

Read more here.