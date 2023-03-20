1st day of spring brings sunshine to Metro Detroit Monday

4Warn Weather – Coming off a night of clear skies, it will be a chilly start to your Monday morning with temperatures on either side of 30. The Vernal Equinox is today meaning we will officially welcome spring at 5:24 PM. And just on time, temperatures will rebound to seasonal highs, topping out in the upper 40s.

Sunrise: 7:37 AM

We begin with an ample amount of sunshine this morning, but clouds are expected to increase this afternoon. In fact, we can’t rule out a stray sprinkle or flurry later this evening. Winds will be breezy as well, coming out of the southwest with gusts between 25 and 30 mph.

Sunset: 7:45 PM

Tonight, we will be under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to near average lows, around freezing. Partly sunny and warmer on Tuesday as highs climb into the mid-50s. We will have a stretch of 50-degree days this week, at least through Thursday with a few rain chances mixed in. Our first chance of rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. We could see another round Wednesday night into Thursday where a rumble of thunder will also be possible. We inch close to 60 on Thursday, it will be breezy before temperatures fall back into the mid-40s for Friday. The unsettled pattern lingers Friday and Saturday before milder temperatures and sunshine return to round out the weekend on Sunday.