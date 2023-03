A man has died after being run over by four cars on Detroit’s east side. The incident occurred Monday (March 20) night on Park Drive and Harper Avenue.

The incident occurred Monday (March 20) night on Park Drive and Harper Avenue.

The middle-aged man was crossing the four-lane highway when he was instantly killed.

Two of the four vehicles remained on the scene to talk to officials.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.