$163M in road, bridge projects planned in Macomb County: Here’s the list for 2023

More than $163 million in road, bridge and traffic improvement projects are scheduled for Macomb County this year.

The construction program includes 20 primary and local road projects and five bridges and culverts, in addition to more than 20 asphalt resurfacing and concrete pavement repair project. Work planned includes five township residential streets as part of Macomb County Department of Roads’ (MCDR) subdivision reconstruction program, which provides funding assistance to townships for residential and subdivision roads.

The Department of Roads also has multiple maintenance projects, traffic improvement projects and traffic technology and communication network modernizations planned for this year.

“From major reconstruction and rehabilitation to enhancing the safety and efficiency of our roadways, these projects are critical to the transportation infrastructure needs of our region,” said Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel. “There isn’t a road or bridge we can’t fix if we have adequate funding. We will continue to advocate for additional state and federal funding to ensure the more than $2 billion dollars in road improvements needed across Macomb County are resolved.”

Here’s the full list of Macomb County projects for 2023:

(The table below is searchable -- use the search box in the upper right corner to find projects near you)

To help Macomb County motorists and road users navigate local construction work, MCDR launched the Macomb Work Zone – a weekly email built to keep motorists informed and up to date of what’s happening on the roadways. To sign up for Department of Roads lane closures and construction updates, click here.