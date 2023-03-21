Driver on I-94 ‘tries to avoid’ police, runs out of gas, falls down while running away

DETROIT – A driver who “tried to avoid” police on I-94 had to get out of an SUV that ran out of gas, and then fell down while running away from troopers.

Michigan State Police troopers said they saw a Dodge Durango “trying to avoid them” around 1 a.m. Monday (March 20) on the westbound I-94 ramp at Cadieux Road.

Officials said the driver took off at a high speed and entered the westbound lanes of I-94. When troopers caught up to the SUV, it ran out of gas and stalled.

The driver lost control and crashed up the exit embankment, according to authorities.

The 23-year-old Detroit man driving the Durango got out and ran away, police said. Troopers deployed a Taser, but it didn’t take effect.

During the foot chase, the 23-year-old fell down, and troopers caught up to him, they said. He continued to resist arrest, but was ultimately taken into custody.

Investigators said the Durango had been stolen and improperly plated.

The 23-year-old was on probation for fleeing and eluding, according to authorities. He is awaiting charges.