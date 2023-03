The scene of a March 21, 2023, crash in Berkley.

BERKLEY, Mich. – A driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday after an SUV smashed into a storefront in Berkley.

The crash happened Tuesday morning (March 21) outside the Cotton’n Things store on 12 Mile Road.

Berkley police haven’t released additional details about the crash, but they said the driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The severity of that person’s injuries is unclear.

Officials have closed 12 Mile Road east of Greenfield Road while crews are at the scene.

The scene of a March 21, 2023, crash in Berkley. (Berkley Public Safety Department)