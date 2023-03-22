Man wins $314,000 Michigan Lottery prize with Club Keno ticket bought in Canton Township

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Wayne County man won a $314,000 Michigan Lottery prize with a Club Keno ticket he purchased in Canton Township.

The 27-year-old man bought his winning ticket at the BP gas station at 44404 Ford Road in Canton Township. He matched eight of the 20 numbers from draw 2180827: 02-03-17-19-30-33-45-63.

“I play Club Keno here and there,” he said. “While I was at the gas station, I noticed The Jack was getting up there, so I purchased a ticket. A few minutes later, I saw The Jack had reset to $10,000, so I pulled up the winning numbers to check my ticket.”

He realized he had won a $314,843 prize.

“I went through my numbers and started checking them off one-by-one and kept thinking to myself, ‘No way. There is no way that I won,’” he said. “Once I checked off the last number and realized I really had just won, I was in shock. It was such a surreal feeling, and it still doesn’t seem real.”

He visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize and chose to remain anonymous. He plans to use the money to help family members and then save the rest.