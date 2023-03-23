Detroit man charged for vicious beating of pit bull puppy that chewed sunglasses

A blue pit bull puppy that was beaten March 1, 2023, for chewing sunglasses in Detroit.

DETROIT – A 29-year-old Detroit man has been charged for viciously beating his blue pit bull puppy because it chewed his $50 replica Cartier sunglasses, officials said.

The incident happened March 1 at a home in the 7380 block of Mettetal Street in Detroit, according to authorities.

Wayne County prosecutors said the man’s puppy broke his sunglasses, so he filmed himself beating the dog unconscious.

He’s also accused of putting the puppy in a garbage can outside his home on March 15. The dog survived, officials said.

Social media outrage over the beating video eventually alerted Detroit police and the Michigan Humane Society. They arrested the man Tuesday (March 21).

He is charged with second-degree killing/torturing animals, a seven-year felony, and abandoning/cruelty to one animal, a 93-day misdemeanor. The charges are yet to be signed by a magistrate.

“The alleged actions against the defendant are extremely disturbing,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “This case will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The man’s name will be released once the magistrate has signed the warrant request.