Man beats dog unconscious after puppy chews up $50 replica Cartier sunglasses

The unbelievable outrageous viral video shot by the suspect himself, posted to social media, showed him losing his temper when his puppy chewed up what his friend called replica Cartier sunglasses, which were about $50.

DETROIT – Animal advocates took action on social media after someone posted a video of himself beating his puppy until the animal lost consciousness.

The uproar led to the Michigan Humane Society getting involved, followed by Detroit police.

The man beat the puppy until it appeared deceased. Apparently, the puppy was unconscious.

“It’s very troubling,” said Detroit police Captain Matthew Fulgenzi. “It is horrible to watch a male assaulting, shaking a dog. It is very hard to watch.”

There was such an uproar on social media Monday (March 20) by animal advocates that Detroit police and the Michigan Humane Society had already identified the man and went after him big time.

“After the video went viral, Detroit Police Department quickly worked with our partnerships, the Michigan Humane Society, to identify him, and an apprehension team out of organized crime located him and took him into custody early this morning,” Fulgenzi said. “The video went viral. We want to thank the public. Without the public, these actions would not have been taken so quickly.”

As of March 16, the puppy, according to MHS, is OK and is now with a family member.