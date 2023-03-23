51º

Macomb County doctor faces 9 felony charges for overprescribing drugs for cash

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County doctor is facing nine felony charges on accusations that he overprescribed controlled substances to patients in exchange for cash.

Patients told investigators that Dr. Stephen Swetech, M.D., 68, of Clinton Township, would prescribe drugs at appointments with little-to-no physical examination, medical necessity, or testing. They said Swetech would issue these prescriptions for cash.

Swetech prescribed controlled substances to undercover patients at nine appointments between March 29, 2017, and Sept. 28, 2017, according to authorities. The legal standards governing patient care and prescribing were violated, investigators said.

“It is imperative that those entrusted to prescribe medication use that power lawfully, ethically, and in such a manner not to facilitate addiction,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Swetech was charged with nine counts of delivery of a controlled substance (schedules 1, 2, and 3, except marijuana). Each count is a seven-year felony.

He was arraigned Tuesday (March 21, 2023) at 41B District Court in Macomb County. A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 24.

