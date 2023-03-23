Man currently out on bond caught trying to break into car in Bloomfield Township, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man who has a long criminal history and was currently out on bond got caught trying to break into a car in Bloomfield Township, police said.

Officers were called around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday (March 21) to the 5000 block of Woodlands Estates Drive. A passerby told police that they had seen Gene Raymond Arnold, 57, approach a white Jeep Cherokee and reach for the driver’s side door handle.

Before Arnold could open the Jeep, the passerby shined a light on him, so he immediately fled, according to authorities.

When officers found Arnold, they said he was walking east on Lone Pine Road, near Deep Wood Road. Police ordered him to stop, but he ran south on Deep Wood Road and into the wooded area behind a home, according to officials.

Arnold refused all of the officers’ commands and continued to flee, they said. He was eventually taken into custody.

Police said they found a few pieces of “unique property” in Arnold’s possession. They are asking anyone in the area who had items stolen from a vehicle to call 248-433-7763. Even if nothing of value was stolen, this information could help the investigation, police said.

Records show Arnold has a long list of felonies, dating back to 1983. At the time of this incident, he was out on bond from 47th District Court for receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

Arnold was arraigned Wednesday at 48th District Court and charged with obstruction and resisting. He was given a $10,000 cash bond.