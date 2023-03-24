McDonald’s won’t bring back the chicken snack wrap so Wendy’s is doing it

Spring has sprung at Wendy’s! Try the new Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade, Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap and Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad starting March 28.

Do you miss the McDonald’s snack wraps? You’re not alone -- but Wendy’s will be offering something soon that might help ease the pain.

Wendy’s is adding a new grilled chicken ranch wrap to its menu on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The wrap is a tortilla filled with diced grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce and ranch sauce.

“It’s no secret that at Wendy’s, we know Ranch,” said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy’s Company. “There are many who’ve tried to master the grilled chicken wrap, but we’re not snacking around with our offering. From our classic creamy Ranch sauce to the warm wrap folded perfectly for people on the move, our team built a wrap that’s worthy of the entrée menu.”

McDonald’s sold a chicken snap wrap for about a decade. It was discontinued in 2016. Almost every day, people on Twitter ask McDonald’s to bring the snack wrap back. There have also been petitions started.

The official Twitter account for McDonald’s made a joke about how it is “easier to order snack wraps than it is to get these tickets” -- referring to the Taylor Swift concert ticket fiasco. McDonald’s has said there are no plans to bring the snack wrap back.

Wendy’s is also adding a blueberry pomegranate lemonade and a grilled chicken cobb salad, click here to learn more about the new menu items.