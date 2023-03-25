Annual Threads for Success event prepares Metro Detroit high schoolers for future careers

DETROIT – Threads for Success continues to prepare high school seniors for their future in the professional world. The 17th annual event was held Saturday, March 25 at the Durfee Innovation Society in Detroit.

More than one hundred young men were measured for a free suit and dress shirt, taught how to tie a tie, learned business etiquette, and went through mock interviews. New this year, participants could put their new skills to work at a small job fair.

Judy Wachler, board member of Threads for Success and widow to founder Rob Wachler said the young men receive good quality wardrobes. The suits, shirts and ties are from Tom James Company, a custom-tailored clothing store.

“Their clients are often people who will replace their wardrobes every year or every two years,” Wachler said. “So the beautiful suits are, you know, like new often and so they donate them back to the company and they’re used for this program.”

Kimberly Mattison brought her son to the event. She said his football coach suggested he register.

“It’s something that they might not know how to seek out and this is an opportunity for them to come and learn those type of skills and take it forward with them wherever they go,” Mattison said.

Her 17-year-old son, Justin Mattison is a senior at Cass Tech and is eager to learn. He plans to go to Davenport University, but he quickly learned that Threads for Success was also a place to find mentors with the same interests.

“Sports management; we just had somebody speak about it and I think I’m going to get his contact so I can be able to work with him in the future,” Justin Mattison said.

Wachler believes that is what the event is all about -- not just inspiring these young men to level up, but giving them the tools to do so.

“When they do have their first job interview, they can say to themselves, ‘I’ve done this, I have an idea what I’m doing,’” Wachler said.

Threads for Success is an annual event, to register for next year email monty@threadsforsuccess.org or visit their website by clicking here.