12 years ago: Young mother vanishes from Romulus, may have been spotted in Georgia

ROMULUS, Mich. – Last weekend marks 12 years since a young mother vanished from Romulus, Michigan.

Bianca Chanel Green, also known as “Be Be,” was 24 years old when she vanished on March 25, 2011. She would be 36 years old now.

Green had a son and has not had contact with relatives or anyone close to her since she vanished. Officials said she may have been suicidal and was not likely to run away for a long period of time.

She may have been in the Atlanta, Georgia, area in March 2011. Investigators are not sure if Green took a plane or a bus to Buford, Georgia.

Green has brown, shoulder-length hair and was known to wear weaves. She has brown eyes. She was known to wear acrylic nails. She was wearing her work uniform, which was black pants and a white shirt when she was last seen. Her shoe size is six. She was wearing earrings and a silver chain with a diamond heart.

Other identifying features include a mole on her nose and two tattoos. She has a tattoo on her lower back of a heart with a design in it. She has a tattoo of a sunflower with a crown on her right wrist.

Details Bianca Chanel Green Height 4′ 10″ - 5′ 1″ Weight 140 - 150 lbs Hair Brown Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Romulus Police Department at 734-941-8400. The case number is 11-1383.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We're working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families.