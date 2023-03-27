36-year-old man shot at while driving on Southfield Freeway, police say

FILE -- Michigan State Police vehicles. MSP are investigating after a 36-year-old man was shot at while driving on the Southfield Freeway.

DETROIT – A 36-year-old man from Southfield was shot at while driving on the Southfield Freeway, according to Michigan State Police.

The shooting happened at 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in the northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway and Fenkell Avenue in Detroit.

The 36-year-old was driving in the left lane after entering the Southfield Freeway from westbound I-96. He told police he saw a Ford Taurus in the right lane and someone in the back seat behind the driver leaned out the window and started firing at another vehicle with a rifle.

The 36-year-old drove away and called police once he got home. He was not injured, but his vehicle was struck one time near the passenger side taillight.

Nobody else reported a shooting. The freeway was closed and one shell casing was recovered. Police are still investigating.

Read: More freeway shooting coverage