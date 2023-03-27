City cuts down tree on verge of falling on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Local 4 showed you a tree hanging dangerously over 14th Street on Detroit’s west side during the 11 p.m. newscast Sunday.

People living in the neighborhood told us the problem was getting worse by the hour, so the city stepped in before it was too late.

What a difference a day makes.

The giant tree blown over by heavy winds is now officially gone, creating a much better commute for Ossie Davis and other drivers.

“We didn’t go through it,” said Davis. “We would turn around and go back the other way because the tree was leaning so far that it looked like it was about to fall down.”

Because of how quickly the city came out to take care of the problem, Les Daniels was feeling great.

“Great and excellent and great is a better word than good,” said Daniels.

Davis, on the other hand, was worried about the tree falling on a home after the same thing happened to his home months ago.

“It was on my house for like three weeks, maybe more, and then they finally came and cut it down, but they left the stump, and it’s kind of hard to park over there,” Davis said.

He’s thankful that Local 4 was able to step in and prevent that from happening to someone else.

“When we call you, it seems like you make it happen, and you get things done,” Davis said. “I really appreciate you guys when that happens. Because it had been here since Saturday, and people were scared to go nearby.”

Residents are hoping for the stumps to be removed as well.